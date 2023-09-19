Rescue helicopter crashes during mission on Waikato mountain

A Hamilton-based rescue helicopter has crashed on its way to save a patient this afternoon.

The Philips Search and Rescue Trust said in a statement the helicopter had been en route to a patient on Mt Pirongia, a popular hiking and recreational area in the Waikato, when "an incident occurred that resulted in a heavy landing".

"Thankfully, there are no injuries to report."

Two other aircraft were dispatched to the scene to assist.

"Their primary mission was to locate and extract both the patient and the helicopter's crew in a safe and efficient manner. The swift response ensured that those involved in the incident were helped promptly and without any reported injuries," Philips Search and Rescue Trust said.

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the helicopter crashed and the accident had been reported to the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

"Tomorrow our investigators will continue working with Police and the operator to gather information about exactly what happened and why," the CAA said in a statement.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Taranaki Rescue Helicopter winched three men from the scene and took them to Waikato Hospital in a minor condition.