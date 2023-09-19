Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

There are mounting calls for former leaders of Dilworth School to face criminal charges, after an independent inquiry revealed the scale of abuse they suppressed.

More than 175 boys were targeted by sex criminals at the school over decades dating back to the 50s.

Dame Silvia Cartwright and France Joychild's report released on Monday details how successive former headmasters and board trustees failed to protect victims, hid the offending and enabled their abusers.

One man, now aged 80, who believes he's the oldest living survivor, said he spoke up and engaged with the inquiry for the many in his generation who may not have been able to.

Peter Reynolds said, " I'm afraid that so many others did not have that level of courage.

"I think there are so many that have failed to come forward, either because they will be questioned or their families will disown them. There's a lot of fear that goes through your mind when you're dealing with this kind of stuff."

He feels strongly, "The leadership of the school... should indeed be facing charges".

Another victim, whose identity is suppressed, agrees.

The man, who was abused by convicted staffer Alister Harlow told 1News, "in light of their knowledge and their actions, absolutely they should face criminal charges".

It echoes calls from Neil Harding, another survivor, who's been the face of a class action group representing more than 150 victims.

On Monday he said, "I want to see the police look very closely at the actions of these people in charge who knowingly, not only covered up abuse, but caned kids for reporting abuse... it can't just be a slap on the wrist".

The independent inquirers were asked if they believed former school leaders were criminally liable.

Joychild said, "I'm sure the police are investigating".

She told media it's for other lawyers to look at the report and assess that.

The officer in charge of the police investigation Operation Beverly, Acting Detective Inspector Geoff Baber, said the criminal culpability of former headmasters and boards has previously been considered.

But he said, "due to insufficient evidence, no charges have been able to be filed against people holding those positions.

"At this stage, there are no further plans to re-visit this aspect of the investigation following the findings of the Independent Inquiry."

Legal expert Bill Hodge said it'd be a hard task to charge leaders.

As an example he said, "you would want an email by that person to the employee saying we have serious evidence of serious sexual misconduct and we will give it to the police unless you resign".

"As a general rule, negligence does not amount to proof beyond reasonable doubt of serious criminal behaviour, whether it's by conspiracy to conceal, whether it's by aiding and abetting, whether it's party to an offence, the negligence alone is not enough."

Dilworth School's been criticised by survivors for, so far, failing to respond to recommendations made in the inquiry report.

"For them to just release a generic statement... is very weak," one man told 1News.

The trust board was given the inquiry's draft findings in July, and had a "robust response", according to Dame Silvia Cartwright.

It's had the final report for more than a week, but today again denied 1News' interview request.

It said, "It will serve those who have shared their experiences better for the Board to meet, consider, and agree on its response thoughtfully and thoroughly".

"The Board has said it will give the utmost priority to its consideration of the Inquiry recommendations. Discussions are underway and will continue over the coming weeks."

Among the recommendations for Dilworth to recover from the scandal was to reform the trust board.

Several survivors are also calling for current trust chairman Aaron Snodgrass to resign.

According to one former student, "Until they change a lot of things, like the removal of Snodgrass from the trust board and a general shake up of the trust board, from just being stale old white men to being people of colour, different genders and background on that board, I don't think there's going to be any real resolution".