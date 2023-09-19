World
1News

Aziz Al Sa’afin: The bitter debate around the Australian referendum

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
5:00am
The Australian referendum takes place on October 14

The Australian referendum takes place on October 14 (Source: 1News)

Analysis: 1News Australian correspondent Aziz Al Sa’afin explores Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum from a New Zealand perspective.

As a Kiwi who has had the privilege of living on both sides of the Tasman, the debate around Australia’s upcoming referendum has been an eye-opener.

While Aotearoa New Zealand certainly has its own challenges when it comes to Indigenous issues, Australia's current debate on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament referendum feels like a journey through the wild west.

Let’s look at some of the statements Australia’s politicians have made about the issue so far:

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has already compared the Aboriginal stolen generation to the plight of convicts in one speech shared by the Vote No campaign.

“What about the stolen generation of the convicts that were forced out here or the children that were taken away during the Second World War from England,” she said.

“People have faced atrocities over the years, but this guilt trip has to stop if we are going to be strong and united.”

Then there are the comments made by shadow Indigenous Australians Minister Jacinta Nampijinpa Price during a speech to the National Press Club earlier this month.

She claimed Indigenous groups were trying to “demonise colonial settlement in its entirety and nurture a national self-loathing about the foundations of modern Australian achievement”.

She also said she doesn’t believe there are any ongoing negative impacts of colonisation.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the debate, prominent Indigenous academic Marcia Langton has been accused of calling ‘No’ voters “racist” and “stupid”.

The intent of her words may have been misunderstood – she claims her comments were directed at tactics employed by the ‘No’ campaign rather than voters – but it further highlights the heightened tensions here.

What are Australians actually voting on?

The question of this referendum is relatively simple and explained by one word: representation.

It’s about altering the Constitution and recognising the First Peoples of Australia by “establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament”.

It's not about overruling Parliament, as suggested by some online commentary.

It’s about providing advice on matters directly affecting First Nations communities – basic things like health, education, and employment.

The Voice can’t give advice on link roads, defence spending or tax policy. It also can’t “force Parliament” to do anything, which is why some people say they’re voting against it, labelling the move “tokenistic”.

Polling suggests the ‘Yes’ vote will fail

This is Australia’s 45th referendum and its first in 23 years.

Only eight of those previous referendums have passed, so it’s fair to say Australia doesn’t really like saying “yes” to constitutional change.

As vote day approaches on October 14, support has been dwindling, and it really isn’t looking good for the ‘Yes’ camp this time either.

For it to even get over the line, a double majority would need to be reached between votes and states. That means approximately 8.5 million of the 17 million enrolled voters, as well as four out of six states, would have to say ‘Yes’.

At the time of writing, the overall ‘Yes’ vote was polling at 43.7%, in comparison to 56.3% of ‘No’ and ‘Undecided’ votes. Meanwhile, only one state appears to voting in favour so far, and that is Tasmania.

Regardless of how people intend to vote, you’d hope the debate leading up to it could be respectful and grounded in facts.

But from what I’ve seen so far, it’s unfortunately become entrenched in misinformation, disinformation, and – in some cases – outright lies.

Australia stands at a pivotal moment in its history, where it can choose to recognise and empower its First Nations people or maintain the status quo.

Supporters of the ‘Yes’ vote say it’s about affirming a commitment to justice and equality - and finally giving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders a chance to be seen.

WorldAustraliaOpinion and Analysis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Magpie attacks prompt sunglasses call for Aus cyclists

Magpie attacks prompt sunglasses call for Aus cyclists

A Melbourne cyclist who almost lost an eye after being swooped by a magpie is encouraging other riders to wear sunglasses this season.

8:00pm

Man who took pet python surfing fined by QLD wildlife officers

Man who took pet python surfing fined by QLD wildlife officers

Footage splashed over social media earlier this month showed the man taking his python surfing at a popular beach.

2:54pm

0:34

Sydney teen in coma after allegedly being dragged 2km by car

Sydney teen in coma after allegedly being dragged 2km by car

Sat, Sep 16

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson sentenced over student relationship

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson sentenced over student relationship

Fri, Sep 15

Drug charges for former Australia Test cricketer after kidnapping

Drug charges for former Australia Test cricketer after kidnapping

Fri, Sep 15

Vic AirBnB superhost jailed for raping tourist employee

Vic AirBnB superhost jailed for raping tourist employee

Fri, Sep 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

31 mins ago

BREAKING

Auckland bus station fight: Murder charge laid against 16-year-old

2:18

Auckland bus station fight: Murder charge laid against 16-year-old

36 mins ago

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

11:50

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

52 mins ago

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot cops two-match ban at World Cup

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot cops two-match ban at World Cup

5:47am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

2:23

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

5:00am

Kiwi tops round of NRL fantasy competition, but can’t get kudos

5:51

Kiwi tops round of NRL fantasy competition, but can’t get kudos

5:00am

How New Zealand can prepare for temperature rises

How New Zealand can prepare for temperature rises

More from Entertainment

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Breakfast host and former CTI winner Matty McLean said if the whispers from insiders are anything to go by, we’re in for a wild ride this season.

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

10:52am