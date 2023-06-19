Australians will vote on Voice to Parliament this year

It’s official. Australians will head to the polls before the end of the year to vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The referendum will ask the public whether to update the constitution to establish a body which would make representations to Parliament on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Today, legislation for the referendum passed the Senate 52-19, with the vote likely to take place in October this year.

It’s a requirement for referendums to pass in Australia that they receive majority support, in a majority of states or territories.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to announce the date of the vote, but tweeted saying: “Together, we can make history by enshrining recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution.”

Support for the Voice has waned somewhat in recent months. While it still broadly has majority support from Australians, most polls show a decline in people planning on voting yes.

One of the referendum’s opponents Senator Jacinta Price has criticised the legislation as divisive.

Speaking today she said: “We will be further divided throughout this campaign and if the ‘yes’ vote is successful, we will be divided forever.

“I want to see Australia move forward as one, not to be divided, that’s why I will be voting no.”

Supportive Independent Senator David Pocock said Australia needs to take the opportunity to formally enshrine an Indigenous voice in the nation’s constitution.

“Yes, if it isn’t broken don’t fix it,” he said.

“But if it is broken, it requires fixing, and this is an opportunity to fix it.”

Australians living in New Zealand will also be able to vote on the proposal, most likely at embassies, high commissions, and consulates.

The referendum will be Australia’s first since 1999, when a move to make the country a republic failed.