New Zealand
1News

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

By Thomas Mead, 1News Reporter
21 mins ago

A teenager charged over a fatal crash in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, over the weekend has been named in court.

Adam Michael Rapson, 18, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of fellow teenager Zara Mitchell.

The young woman was a passenger in a car that crashed into a house on McIvor Place around 5am on Sunday, following a report of illegal street racing.

Rapson did not oppose media applications to film him in the dock and was not granted name suppression.

The courtroom was packed with onlookers, including those who appeared to be his friends and family. Many broke down in tears as he appeared.

He was granted bail and is due to reappear next month.

