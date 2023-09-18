Woman faces animal abuse charges

The SPCA has confirmed it has filed 18 charges under the Animal Welfare Act against Lena Duncan for the alleged mistreatment of more than a dozen horses.

SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson confirmed they had laid charges against the Bulgarian-born animal breeder.

“The charges relate to the alleged ill-treatment of a horse and alleged failures to provide proper and sufficient food to a further 15 horses. Charges relating to the transport of horses have also been filed,” he said.

Duncan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In August last year, the SPCA seized around 17 of Duncan’s horses and said it was investigating alleged breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.

Duncan has been approached for comment.