Watch: Seymour responds to protesters at ACT campaign launch

David Seymour has kicked off ACT's election campaign with the "biggest event in the party's history", facing off with protesters minutes into his speech.

He officially launched his party's campaign alongside a series of pledges on co-governance. The party leader launched a "celebration of all the work we've done, and will continue to do, across the country" in an event at Auckland's Civic Theatre.

Seymour was interrupted by a protester, who later stood on his chair as security staff attempted to remove him. (Source: 1News / Katie Bradford)

The ACT leader appeared to take the protest in his stride as he used it to rouse the crowd.

"Sir, we've been hoping for protesters for a long time. For many years, protesters have ignored the ACT Party, and I think you're proving just how fast ACT is growing!" Seymour said.

The man was later led out by security with other protesters also being led out.

Seymour officially launches campaign

The latest 1News Verian Poll indicated National and ACT currently have the numbers to govern if they joined as a coalition.

Seymour said in a media release: "Today ACT is holding the biggest event in the party's history to launch its 2023 campaign.

"We're telling Kiwis that the biggest focus for ACT as part of the next Government is restoring growth to New Zealand's economy. At the core of New Zealand's many problems is a lack of productivity.

"If we want to be able to afford world-class healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure for years to come, then we need real change now."

He promised his party would help "restore the number eight wire Kiwi can-do attitude".

"ACT will cut down on red tape and regulation by insisting the problem is defined and the cost and benefits are compared before the new rule is made, this is essential to restore the number eight wire Kiwi can-do attitude."

He added: "New Zealand should be the best place to study, work and do business in the world. We should have the most competitive tax and regulatory policies.

"ACT's vision is for a country where working Kiwis aren't punished, but get ahead, and where families are proud to live and raise their kids."

ACT takes aim at 'co-government'

ACT also put out another media release today focusing on the party's plan to "end co-government" with a series of policies the party has previously announced.

They included pushing back on "revisionist interpretations" of the Treaty of Waitangi and "reorientating the public service towards a focus on equal opportunity".

Seymour said that work under the "Labour-NZ First Government" had "led to co-government being implemented across numerous areas of government".

"New Zealand is at a constitutional crossroad. In one direction is liberal democracy. In the other is co-government; power-sharing between one ethnic group and all others," he said.

"The current government is presenting New Zealanders with a false choice."