Politics
1News

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

36 mins ago
Marama Davidson and James Shaw speak to media after the release of Budget 2023

Marama Davidson and James Shaw speak to media after the release of Budget 2023 (Source: 1News)

New Zealand "cannot afford another term of small steps," Greens co-leader James Shaw says as the party kicks off its election campaign by unveiling its election slogan.

Fewer than 70 days until the first votes are cast, Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson launched the Greens' campaign in Wellington.

The latest 1News Verian poll showed the Greens bouncing up three points to 10% of the party vote — enough to secure 12 seats in Parliament.

While the party did not unveil any new policies, the co-leaders did confirm the party's electioneering slogan, "The Time Is Now", and launched a new campaign video.

The Green Party's campaign launch in Wellington.

The Green Party's campaign launch in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The same slogan was used to launch the Greens' manifesto two weeks ago.

Shaw said: "We are proud of what we have achieved over the last six years in government.

"We've always known that lasting change wouldn't come quickly or easily. It never does.

"But we simply cannot afford another term of small steps. Small steps don’t get you very far, and they certainly don’t end poverty or tackle climate change.

"It is only with more Green MPs and Green Ministers around the Cabinet table that we will achieve the urgent change that our communities need right now.

A Greens campaign billboard.

A Greens campaign billboard. (Source: Supplied)

"That is what we mean when we say the time is now."

It comes after the party's 2020 campaign slogan, "Think Ahead, Act Now", and its 2017 slogan "Love New Zealand".

Davidson said: "This campaign cannot only be about the two major political parties and who out of the two Chrises gets to be Prime Minister. This campaign must be about all of us. It must be about what we can do together to improve the lives of millions of people.

She said "ending poverty, faster climate action, hoki whenua mai, and nature protection" would be "the solutions we will take into any post-election negotiations."

Shaw continued: "I cannot wait to get out into communities to share our plan to end poverty and guarantee everyone a warm home, and take strong climate action."

Labour announced its "rallying cry" last week: "In It For You."

Meanwhile, National has emphasised the tagline "Get New Zealand Back on Track".

The ACT Party is expected to make a policy announcement later today.

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

The minister suggested children who committed ram raids were "impulsive", but would be deterred by the Government enacting new legislation targeting them.

11:02am

26:26

Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

The kingmaker in 2017, New Zealand First is trying to claw its way back into Parliament after being ousted in 2020.

6:52pm

4:44

John Campbell: The politics of poverty

John Campbell: The politics of poverty

Sat, Jul 22

US Second Gentleman meets Dame Jacinda Ardern

US Second Gentleman meets Dame Jacinda Ardern

Fri, Jul 21

Poll: Country divided on race relations

Poll: Country divided on race relations

Fri, Jul 21

2:18

Inside Parliament: Parties jostle for 'poll' position

Inside Parliament: Parties jostle for 'poll' position

Fri, Jul 21

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

36 mins ago

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

49 mins ago

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

11:21am

'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

11:02am

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

26:26

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6