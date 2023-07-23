Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

New Zealand "cannot afford another term of small steps," Greens co-leader James Shaw says as the party kicks off its election campaign by unveiling its election slogan.

Fewer than 70 days until the first votes are cast, Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson launched the Greens' campaign in Wellington.

The latest 1News Verian poll showed the Greens bouncing up three points to 10% of the party vote — enough to secure 12 seats in Parliament.

While the party did not unveil any new policies, the co-leaders did confirm the party's electioneering slogan, "The Time Is Now", and launched a new campaign video.

The Green Party's campaign launch in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The same slogan was used to launch the Greens' manifesto two weeks ago.

Shaw said: "We are proud of what we have achieved over the last six years in government.

"We've always known that lasting change wouldn't come quickly or easily. It never does.

"But we simply cannot afford another term of small steps. Small steps don’t get you very far, and they certainly don’t end poverty or tackle climate change.

"It is only with more Green MPs and Green Ministers around the Cabinet table that we will achieve the urgent change that our communities need right now.

A Greens campaign billboard. (Source: Supplied)

"That is what we mean when we say the time is now."

It comes after the party's 2020 campaign slogan, "Think Ahead, Act Now", and its 2017 slogan "Love New Zealand".

Davidson said: "This campaign cannot only be about the two major political parties and who out of the two Chrises gets to be Prime Minister. This campaign must be about all of us. It must be about what we can do together to improve the lives of millions of people.

She said "ending poverty, faster climate action, hoki whenua mai, and nature protection" would be "the solutions we will take into any post-election negotiations."

Shaw continued: "I cannot wait to get out into communities to share our plan to end poverty and guarantee everyone a warm home, and take strong climate action."

Labour announced its "rallying cry" last week: "In It For You."

Meanwhile, National has emphasised the tagline "Get New Zealand Back on Track".

The ACT Party is expected to make a policy announcement later today.