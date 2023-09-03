Politics
Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
35 mins ago
Christopher Luxon speaking at the National Party campaign launch.

Christopher Luxon speaking at the National Party campaign launch. (Source: 1News)

National leader Christopher Luxon has announced an eight-point "pledge" to New Zealanders to get the country "back on track", should the party win the election.

Luxon announced the pledge at the party's election campaign launch in Manukau today, saying the points were personally guaranteed by him.

They were that a National government led by Luxon would:

"Lower inflation and grow the economy

"Let people keep more of what you earn

"Build infrastructure

"Restore law and order

"Lift school achievement

"Cut health waiting times

"Support seniors

"Deliver Net Zero Carbon by 2050."

“Since becoming Leader of the National Party 21 months ago, I’ve been all over the country and talked to thousands of New Zealanders who are struggling because Labour’s mismanagement of the economy means New Zealand is in recession, the cost of living is rising faster than wages, and mortgages and rents are unaffordable for too many people,” Luxon said.

“New Zealanders have had enough. They want a new direction. So does National, and today I’m putting my name to a pledge guaranteeing eight commitments if National is elected on October 14."

He said the eight-point "manifesto" would be the "bedrock commitments" of a government he led and would "focus" National in government.

“Every New Zealander will know our priorities.

“We’ve already announced a fully-funded tax plan that will put up to $250 a fortnight in the back pocket of an average-income household with children, up to $100 a fortnight for an average-income household with no kids, and $50 a fortnight for a single person on the median income.

“This is meaningful tax relief and will help restore the promise that in New Zealand if you work hard, you’ll get ahead.

“New Zealanders have a stark choice this election. Either three more years of a high-taxing, high-spending, Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori coalition that will never agree on anything or a strong, stable National-led government that will focus on what matters to New Zealanders and will get out country back on track.”

