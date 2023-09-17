New Zealand
One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

32 mins ago

One person is dead and another is hospitalised after a vehicle crashed into a median barrier in Hastings last night.

Police responded to the incident in Pakowhai at about 7.30pm.

The vehicle struck the median barrier on the intersection of Pakowhai Rd and Brookfields Rd, a spokesperson said.

"Sadly, one person was declared deceased at the scene.

"Another person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and "enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing".

New ZealandHawke's BayAccidents

