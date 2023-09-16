Ōpōtiki harbour development promises economic splash

A small East Coast settlement is celebrating the grand opening of its new harbour development – a milestone decades in the making that will boost the economy, and may bring more jobs to the community.

Ōpōtiki saw diggers salute towards the sea as the first boats navigated the redeveloped harbour, which now sports two massive sea walls.

Whakatōhea chief executive Dickie Farrar said the opening held a "significant meaning" for the town and younger generations.

"We've featured high in the news [for our] deprivation statistics," she said.

"So when I talk about the benefits that have come here, they've definitely been great."

The hundred-million dollar project began in 2020, with an $80 million investment by the provincial growth fund.

The sea walls stretch nearly a kilometre into the sea, protecting the harbour and allowing for larger vessels to enter - including those in the lucrative mussel farming business.

"It gives this community hope," Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore said.

"For younger generations staying here not having to move away for jobs, the potential sea space for aquaculture is huge."

