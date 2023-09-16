New Zealand
1News

Ōpōtiki harbour development promises economic splash

7:15pm

A small East Coast settlement is celebrating the grand opening of its new harbour development – a milestone decades in the making that will boost the economy, and may bring more jobs to the community.

Ōpōtiki saw diggers salute towards the sea as the first boats navigated the redeveloped harbour, which now sports two massive sea walls.

Whakatōhea chief executive Dickie Farrar said the opening held a "significant meaning" for the town and younger generations.

"We've featured high in the news [for our] deprivation statistics," she said.

"So when I talk about the benefits that have come here, they've definitely been great."

The hundred-million dollar project began in 2020, with an $80 million investment by the provincial growth fund.

The sea walls stretch nearly a kilometre into the sea, protecting the harbour and allowing for larger vessels to enter - including those in the lucrative mussel farming business.

"It gives this community hope," Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore said.

"For younger generations staying here not having to move away for jobs, the potential sea space for aquaculture is huge."

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman facing range of charges after Whakatāne shoplifting

Woman facing range of charges after Whakatāne shoplifting

Charges including possessing an offensive weapon, methamphetamine possession, and disorderly behaviour.

7:32pm

Council suffers nearly $15m blowout in IT upgrade costs

Council suffers nearly $15m blowout in IT upgrade costs

Rotorua Lakes Council has blamed Covid-19 and complications from unexpectedly becoming an "early adopter" of new software.

5:00pm

Parking charges at Mount Maunganui a 'nail in the retail coffin'

Parking charges at Mount Maunganui a 'nail in the retail coffin'

Fri, Sep 15

First of its kind miniature golf course opens in Tauranga

First of its kind miniature golf course opens in Tauranga

Thu, Sep 14

3:58

Great snow at Ruapehu not translating into bumper business

Great snow at Ruapehu not translating into bumper business

Thu, Sep 14

12-year-old wins golf title after only playing 3 rounds in his life

12-year-old wins golf title after only playing 3 rounds in his life

Thu, Sep 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

29 mins ago

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

39 mins ago

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

51 mins ago

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

0:36

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

8:05pm

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

7:57pm

Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

More from Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

The pair said the shock announcement is the sole statement either of them will make.

12:20pm

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Tyson, infamous for his ear-bite fight in 1997 against Evander Holyfield, runs Tyson 2.0, producer of Mike Bites edibles – shaped exactly like Holyfield's ear.

9:20am

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

9:50pm

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Fri, Sep 15

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

Fri, Sep 15