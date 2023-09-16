Offenders sought after string of three armed Auckland robberies

Police investigations are underway into a group of robbers armed with hammers and a gun in Auckland, which they believe have been threatening businesses for three nights in a row.

A silver Toyota Mark X with the registration HTU397 is sought along with two men, captured on CCTV.

Around 2am today, Police were called to the Wapiti Sports Bar on Carrington Road in Point Chevalier.

A group of people, allegedly armed with hammers and a gun, had entered the premises, threatening staff who were locking up for the night.

One of the people sought following the series of Auckland robberies. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Four masked offenders stole cash before leaving in two vehicles — one of which was found abandoned near the scene and will undergo forensic testing today.

Another incident occurred yesterday around 1am at The Harlequin Sports Bar on Great North Road "with a similar modus operandi", police said.

Multiple offenders entered the premises with hammers and a firearm while a number of staff and patrons were inside.

"One person has fired a shot inside the premises, which has struck a wall behind the bar, and the offenders have taken money from the tills and gaming machines before fleeing," Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

The silver Toyota being sought in relation to a series of robberies in Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Friend said police believe the same group was also behind an aggravated robbery on Thursday at the Mount Albert Sports Bar on New North Road.

"This type of violent behaviour is totally unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe these three incidents are linked and we're following positive lines of enquiry but need the public's assistance to find these offenders before they injure someone."

The silver car being sought in relation to a series of Auckland robberies. (Source: Supplied)

Friend say they're "working hard" to identify and locate those involved "so we can hold them accountable".

Police ask any witnesses to come forward if they haven't already.