Second video shows driver's battle with Harbour Bridge lane

A new video of a nervous driver struggling over Auckland's Harbour Bridge has been posted online after earlier footage of the perilous journey went viral.

The second video, posted online yesterday, shows the ongoing struggle as the driver faced off against a northbound lane on the bridge made narrow by a concrete separation barrier.

This time, instead of riding the kerb on the left side of the lane, the driver veers too far to the right, jamming right up against the imposing barrier.

"I love New Zealand," a caption reads over the top of the footage with a New Zealand flag emoji.

Police told 1News the incident hasn't been reported to them but they have spoken to the driver.

"The driver is an elderly man, who drives over the Auckland Harbour Bridge at least once a month," a police spokesperson said.

"On this occasion, we feel one of his tyres has become a little tangled up with the median barrier which has confused him, and he hasn’t done enough to correct his vehicle. That is why he has slowed down."

The footage was captured from behind the struggling driver by a truck driver.

The person who posted the videos on TikTok, @carebear_ofas, replied to a comment on his original video asking if the driver was suffering a medical event.

"Nah he was ok ahahah he said he was nervous," they replied.

A lot of people had sympathy for the driver, stating how narrow lanes can become on the bridge when the barrier is used.

"That lane gives me so much anxiety 😂," one person commented.

"Ngl it is really scary being so close to that wall on the right," wrote another.

However, some pointed out that if a large truck can fit down the lane it can't be that bad.

"Notice how the truck has no problem making it through."

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson had some tips for nervous drivers who don't want to run into the same issues.

"We always encourage people to stay within their lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and advise drivers if they are not comfortable driving over the bridge to use the Western Ring Route via SH16."