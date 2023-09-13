'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

A "nervous" driver was captured on video struggling to navigate a narrow Auckland Harbour Bridge lane.

The footage is closing in on half-a-million views and has had over 1000 comments since being posted to TikTok yesterday.

A truckie travelling behind the driver filmed them hitting warning poles before mounting the kerb as they appeared to worry about hitting the upcoming separation barrier on the right.

"Welcome to New Zealand," a caption on the video reads with an NZ flag emoji.

The person who posted the video, @carebear_ofas, replied to a comment on the video asking if the driver was suffering a medical event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nah he was ok ahahah he said he was nervous," they replied.

A lot of people had sympathy for the driver, stating how narrow lanes can become on the bridge when the barrier is used.

"That lane gives me so much anxiety 😂," one person commented.

"Ngl it is really scary being so close to that wall on the right," wrote another.

However, some pointed out that if a large truck can fit down the lane it can't be that bad.

"Notice how the truck has no problem making it through."

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson had some tips for nervous drivers who don't want to run into the same issues.

"We always encourage people to stay within their lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and advise drivers if they are not comfortable driving over the bridge to use the Western Ring Route via SH16."

They also encouraged people to check out the Waka Kotahi website for more safe driving tips.