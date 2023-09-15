Politics
Hipkins focuses on housing, youth development after tough poll week

By Maiki Sherman, Deputy Political Editor
14 mins ago

Out on the campaign trail today Labour's leader was focusing on housing and youth development after a tough week in the polls.

Chris Hipkins visited the head office of the Whānau Manaaki Kindergarten Association in Porirua. He held a number of babies and young toddlers while speaking to parents about Labour's policy offerings for families.

He also spoke at a youth employment symposium touching on education.

It meant the Labour leader was back on familiar territory after a week of brutal polls for the party.

"I think I have demonstrated, in some very challenging circumstances, that I can not only hold my composure, but I can lead the country through those challenges," he said.

Despite dominating the polls, National leader Christopher Luxon's composure has been put to the test, particularly in the last few days.

The party's foreign buyer tax has been criticised by various economists which has led to Luxon facing significant scrutiny.

But today he was out selling a tech policy which promised three new work visas.

"We want the world's best talent to be able to come here to New Zealand and partner with New Zealand's best talent and create opportunity for ourselves," he said.

Labour was quick to criticise the policy, pointing to National's plan of decreasing the size of the public sector.

"Businesses tell us that they want visas to be processed faster. National sacking all of the people who do that isn't going to help with that," Hipkins said.

Hipkins also visited a Kāinga Ora development in Porirua and said National's cuts would damage that work too.

"The National Party has said that they want to take the knife to Kāinga Ora and potentially sack the people who are making those sorts of major developments," he said.

"Yes, there may be public service servants that may be made redundant," Luxon said.

