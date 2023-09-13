Politics
1News

1News poll: NZ First, Winston Peters heading back to Parliament

54 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

NZ First has hit the magical 5% party vote threshold it needs to return to Parliament in the latest 1News Verian poll.

It’s up 1% on the previous poll on August 21, meaning a potential return for Winston Peters after October’s election.

Meanwhile National has continued to pull away from Labour, up 2% to 39% in the new poll, which was conducted between September 9 and 12.

ACT has fallen 3% to 10%.

Labour’s hopes of returning to power continue to slide, with their support dipping 1% to 28%.

The Greens also fell, dropping 2% to 10%.

Labour’s Chris Hipkins and National’s Christopher Luxon are now tied in the preferred prime minister stakes at 23%, with Hipkins lifting 2% and Luxon up 3%.

Translated to seats in Parliament, today’s poll meant National could form a government with ACT – National’s 49 seats and ACT’s 13 seats coming to a total of 62.

Party vote for 1News Verian poll on September 13

Party vote for 1News Verian poll on September 13 (Source: 1News)

Sixty-one is the magic number for a majority.

NZ First would return with seven seats based on today’s poll results, but crucially, wouldn’t be needed by National and ACT to form a government.

ACT’s David Seymour had previously said he wouldn’t work with Peters and NZ First after the election, while Luxon had consistently refused to say.

Labour, on the other hand, would have 35 seats. Combined with the Greens’ 13 and Te Pāti Māori’s three seats – provided Rawiri Waititi retains Waiariki - the total for the left bloc was just 51.

ACT’s 13 seats are down from 1News’ August poll which placed it on 17 – but would still eclipse its previous record of 10 seats in 2020.

Preferred prime minister for the 1News Verian poll on September 13

Preferred prime minister for the 1News Verian poll on September 13 (Source: 1News)

Today’s poll put The Opportunities Party (TOP) steady on 1%, and The New Conservative Party up 1% on the same number.

A total of 10% of those surveyed didn’t know who they would vote for or refused to say.

Luxon managed to draw level with Hipkins in the preferred prime minister stakes, having been 1% behind at the previous poll.

Seymour dropped 1% to 5%, while Peters was up 1% to 4%.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick (1%) and National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis (1%) both fell 1%.

1News will be polling weekly until October 14’s election.

Seats in the House for 1News Verian poll on September 13

Seats in the House for 1News Verian poll on September 13 (Source: 1News)

Party vote

National – 39% (up 2%)

Labour - 28% (down 1%)

Greens - 10% (down 2%)

ACT - 10% (down 3%)

New Zealand First - 5% (up 1%)

Te Pāti Māori - 3% (steady)

The Opportunities Party - 1% (steady)

New Conservative Party - 1% (up 1%)

Seats in the House

Assuming Rawiri Waititi retains Waiariki for Te Pāti Māori:

National – 49

Labour – 35

ACT – 13

Greens – 13

New Zealand First – 7

Te Pāti Māori – 3

See the full poll results and methodology here

Between September 9 and September 12 2023, 1002 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (502) and online, using online panels (500). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. Party support percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers, except those less than 4.5%, which are reported to one decimal place. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, ethnic identification and education level. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on party support. The results are a snapshot in time of party support, and not a prediction.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Verian Polls

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

33 mins ago

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

Seymour told a media briefing "more people should be in prison", with victims back in the centre of the justice system.

4:51pm

More drama at Dunedin City Council after deputy mayor quits

More drama at Dunedin City Council after deputy mayor quits

3:32pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from Dunedin

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from Dunedin

2:08pm

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

1:52pm

Full video: Christopher Luxon hits campaign trail in Auckland

Full video: Christopher Luxon hits campaign trail in Auckland

12:17pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

33 mins ago

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

48 mins ago

Poll: More opposition than support for Nats' foreign buyers plan

2:59

Poll: More opposition than support for Nats' foreign buyers plan

53 mins ago

Poll: Winston Peters on hitting 5% threshold – 'We've already known that'

Poll: Winston Peters on hitting 5% threshold – 'We've already known that'

54 mins ago

BREAKING

1News poll: NZ First, Winston Peters heading back to Parliament

5:59

1News poll: NZ First, Winston Peters heading back to Parliament

5:39pm

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at remote Siberian space centre

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at remote Siberian space centre

More from Entertainment

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Taylor Swift dominated the awards, winning nine of the 11 awards that she was up for.

22 mins ago

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Tue, Sep 12

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Tue, Sep 12

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12