Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

In a triumphant moment for Hawke's Bay, the vital rail link connecting Hastings and Napier officially reopened today, seven months after Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc and caused significant damage to the Awatoto bridge.

Bagpipes welcomed the first train crossing the rebuilt Awatoto Rail bridge, which had been washed out.

Barry Hiscox, the first driver to cross, commended the bridge's quality.

Rebuilding the bridge required extensive reconstruction efforts. Crews worked tirelessly to rebuild two-metre-high embankments, lay 3000cu metres of rock foundations, and replace 140 metres of rail along with 800 sleepers.

KiwiRail's Daniel Headifen said navigating the build across the water was difficult: "We had to have some pretty big cranes brought in; that's been the more challenging part, craning spans and getting equipment out over the waterway."

This rail line serves as the sole connection between Hastings and Napier, facilitating the movement of approximately 350 containers weekly.

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee said the line is crucial for the region's economic growth by keeping the port connected.

"It is going to be hugely beneficial for not just Hawke's Bay people but for the New Zealand economy. We all have to do it together, and this will be a great relief."

Long-term plans

These repairs are considered a temporary fix, as there are plans in motion to construct a more resilient track in a different location.

This ambitious long-term project could span five to seven years and encompass multiple sites across Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti, Transport Rebuild Alliance Tony Gallagher said.

And while the Awatoto site is expected to be fully open from Monday onwards, there is still no set date for the completion of the last stretch of the line, connecting Napier to Wairoa.