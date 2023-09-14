Webster: Warriors 'prepared' to play without Shaun Johnson

The Warriors are "prepared" to be without injured star playmaker Shaun Johnson for Saturday's NRL Finals match against the Knights but signs continue to point towards his return, coach Andrew Webster said.

Webster gave the latest update on Johnson after today's training in Auckland — a session Johnson didn't take part in as part of the Warriors' plans for his recovery.

"You've got to understand — he's on the better side of playing," Webster said.

"I'm not playing any games here. That's why we let everyone know yesterday that he wasn't training [today] so that there were no worries or concerns.

"The best preparation was for him not to train today and keep the two days in a row of loading out of it.

"We knew the plan all week and we're confident in it."

Johnson's absence against the Panthers was heavily felt in the Warriors' 32-6 loss to the Panthers last week as he was sidelined with a calf issue.

Dylan Walker was promoted from the bench to fill the void left by Johnson for the encounter in Penrith, with Te Maire Martin playing at standoff.

While Webster wouldn't confirm what the Warriors would do this week if Johnson were to be scratched once again, he said they have been training this week with that possibility acknowledged.

"He's just got to do parts of the captain's run and if he can't physically do it, he can't play," he said.

"At this stage, all the signs are that he'll be able to do it... but if he doesn't, we're well prepared. We've trained without him."

Johnson's injury has heaped extra attention on the 33-year-old with his play this season not only being some of the best of his career and placing him as a frontrunner to win the prestigious Dally M medal, but also a huge factor in the Warriors' resurgence in the NRL.

Webster said he was in awe of how Johnson handled such intense public interest.

"I think [his mentality] has been the strongest part of his game this year and how clear everything looks to him.

"I just can't believe how well he's dealing with it."

The Warriors face the Knights at 6pm at a sold out Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.