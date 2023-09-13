League
Free 'Wahs under the stars' event to be held at Eden Park

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
18 mins ago
Eden Park at night. (Source: istock.com)

Fans who missed out on tickets to the Warriors must-win finals match against the Newcastle Knights this weekend can still get amongst the fanfare, with the match being shown on a "super screen" at Eden Park.

Dubbed 'Wahs under the stars', gates will open at Eden Park on Saturday at 5pm for fans to watch the match.

Organisers recommend bringing blankets and something to sit on, but no chairs are allowed so Eden Park's "hallowed turf" is protected.

"Eden Park is home to some of the most historic moments in sporting history and we're really excited to be bringing this NRL finals match to life on our massive screen so that fans of all ages can cheer for their favourite team as the Warriors take on the Knights," Eden Park chief executive Nick Saunter said.

"Food and beverage trucks will be on-site with a variety of options to satisfy everyone's taste buds."

The event is free, with tickets available to grab via Ticketmaster from tomorrow morning.

The Wahs Under the Stars event will open at 5pm on Sunday.

The Wahs Under the Stars event will open at 5pm on Sunday. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson is said to be "progressing well" after suffering a calf injury last week.

Yesterday, Johnson was named to start in the clash against the Knights after he missed their first NRL Finals game since 2018 last week.

Johnson's absence against the Panthers was heavily felt with the Warriors going down 32-6 to the minor premiers in Penrith.

Following the match coach Andrew Webster said he was confident Johnson would return this week — a stance the Warriors reiterated in a statement today.

"Shaun has progressed well this week undergoing various training scenarios. He trained well this morning by himself," the Warriors said.

"Tomorrow Shaun will not train with the team to enable him to have the best preparation for game day on Saturday."

