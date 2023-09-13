Johnson 'progressing well' for Warriors' do-or-die Finals clash

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson is said to be "progressing well" after suffering a calf injury last week.

Yesterday, Johnson was named to start in the Warriors' do-or-die clash against the Newcastle Knights this weekend at Mount Smart Stadium after he missed their first NRL Finals game since 2018 last week.

Johnson's absence against the Panthers was heavily felt with the Warriors still going down 32-6 to the minor premiers in Penrith..

Following the match coach Andrew Webster said he was confident Johnson would return this week - a stance the Warriors reiterated in a statement today.

"Shaun has progressed well this week undergoing various training scenarios. He trained well this morning by himself," the Warriors said.

"Tomorrow Shaun will not train with the team to enable him to have the best preparation for game day on Saturday."

Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates his late try against Wests Tigers with Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Saturday's game will be in front of a soldout crowd at Mt Smart after tickets for the 6pm clash were snatched up in minutes yesterday.

They'll need all the support they can get, with the Knights heading into the contest on a 10-game winning streak, kept alive by their thrilling 30-28 win in extra time over the Raiders last week.

The Knights do have injury concerns of their own, though, with halfback Jackson Hastings ruled out along with edge forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

The two sides split the season series 1-1 this year after the Warriors opened their season in Wellington with a 20-12 win before the Knights drew even in round six with a 34-24 victory in Newcastle.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Shaun Johnson; 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris (c).

Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Jazz Tevaga, 16. Bayley Sironen, 17. Josh Curran.