Harry and Meghan pack on PDA as they reunite for Invictus Games

36 mins ago
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle attend the 4th day of Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle attend the 4th day of Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. (Source: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex packed on the PDA as they cheered along with fans at the Invictus Games in Germany.

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 42, were seen holding hands in a show of unity before warmly greeting fans who welcomed them into the sports arena in Dusseldorf today.

It came after Meghan was reunited with Harry yesterday after the couple spent almost a week apart until she joined him at a reception for 1600 athletes and their friends and family.

They were seen grinning and clapping after they took their seats at a basketball match between Ukraine and Australia, and got into the swing of the game by waving their arms from side to side with the crowd.

It marks the first time the pair were out on an official engagement together since New York in May.

Meghan landed in Germany on Tuesday night and was photographed after being driven from an airport VIP lounge around 4pm local time.

The Duchess took to the stage at a reception for the Invictus Games – founded by former soldier Harry in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans – where she apologised for being “a little late to the party”.

She said to had to make milkshakes and get her and Harry’s two children Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, “settled down” before she could fly from their home in LA.

Harry and Meghan have been dogged by rumours – which sources have strongly denied – that their marriage is in trouble and they have been spending time apart.

The talk started after Meghan’s lucrative Archetypes podcast ended along with her multi-million dollar deal with Spotify in June.

Harry’s green travel project Travalyst also made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him.

