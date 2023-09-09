World
Trump 'would love' to debate Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

50 mins ago
Trump accused Meghan of 'disrespecting' the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump accused Meghan of 'disrespecting' the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump "would love" to debate Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 77-year-old former US president has hit out at the former Suits actress and accused her of treating the late Queen Elizabeth with "disrespect" and admitted he "disagrees so much" with the way she and husband Prince Harry have conducted themselves since stepping down as senior royals and moving to the US three years ago.

Asked by conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt if he would debate Harry and Meghan who "don't like you much", the controversial politician replied: "I don't know that they don't like me.

"I said that I don't think they are very appropriate, what they're saying, what they're doing, and I didn't like the way she dealt with the queen.

"They treated her with great disrespect, and I didn't like it. And I didn't like the idea that they were getting US security when they came over here.

"No, I think it's not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn't know that they don't like me."

Asked again about the possibility of a debate, he added: "Oh, if you want to set it up, let's set it up. Let's go do something. I'd love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they're doing."

Trump also claimed current US leader Joe Biden is not as "sharp" as the late queen was.

He said: "I became very friendly with the queen. She was an incredible woman. At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100%. When you watch Biden, you say, this is a different planet."

Ahead of the billionaire's election victory in 2016, Meghan — who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with Harry — branded Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic".

