Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

8:04am

Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Barker has resigned over an "untenable" working relationship with Mayor Jules Radich.

It comes after she and senior city councillor Jim O'Malley filed a complaint about the mayor minimising racial abuse from a community board chairman against a member of the public.

Barker had been appointed deputy mayor last October, but 11 months on her relationship with Radich has clearly soured.

In a resignation letter, Barker said "it is untenable for me to continue this role in the current circumstances".

"The breach of the confidential Council meeting on 29th August is the last straw in what has been a series of breaches by the Mayor when he is giving extemporaneous interviews.

"It is hard to imagine that these have not undermined the integrity of the Council. I also believe after laying the Code of Conduct it will be difficult to maintain a close working relationship with the Mayor.

"I will continue to do everything I can as a councillor to better the city and community I represent and uphold the standards they deserve."

The breach Barker alluded to was in relation to a code of conduct complaint made against Strath Taieri Community Board chair Barry Williams.

Investigator Steph Dyhrberg concluded that a material breach had happened.

The Dunedin City Council voted unanimously to uphold her findings and for the mayor to send a letter of censure.

"We invite you to consider resigning as chair of the Strath Taieri Community Board," the letter signed by Radich said.

But in an interview with RNZ, Radich played down the incident, saying it was a "relatively minor thing".

"Certainly the people who overheard the incident didn't report it or bring it to anyone's attention."

Instead, he said it was word of mouth in a small community that lead to the complaint.

"Here he was out in a public setting and has lowered his standards so it's only appropriate that we do censure him and it's just unfortunate it has happened.

"However, I think it's not beyond the ability of anyone to come back from such a thing.

"He's been an elected member of that community board for many, many years and he's by far the highest polling candidate, and represents his community well in typical regard."

His comments were criticised for playing down the situation, leading him to release another statement, where he apologised "unreservedly".

"To be clear - a racist comment is always a racist comment,’’ Radich said.

Responding to his deputy's resignation today, Radich said: "I have accepted Cr Barkers resignation from the role of Deputy Mayor.

"A new person will be appointed and the work of Council will continue apace."

