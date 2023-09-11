Climber 'lucky to be alive' after 600m fall down Mount Taranaki

A climber is 'lucky to be alive' after falling 600m down the slopes of Mount Taranaki on Saturday.

Police were alerted that a man had fallen while climbing with a group near the summit at 12pm.

A member of the group climbed down to try and locate him, accompanied by a Taranaki Alpine Rescue member who happened to be climbing in the area at the time.

The man who fell was located by the pair with minor injuries, 600m down the mountain.

"Thanks to recent spring weather, the ice had softened, and the snow caught the climbers' fall," said a police spokesperson.

"He is exceptionally lucky to be alive."

The climber lost his equipment during the fall, so he was given new kit and assisted down the mountain to meet the rest of the group.

Police said that climbing Mount Taranaki requires experience, knowledge, and properly fitted and correct equipment.

"Failing to be properly equipped could result in a very different ending to Saturday's story."

They advise considering precautions to ensure safety, including letting people know where you're going and when you expect to return and taking a distress beacon to raise the alarm if you get into trouble.

This incident took place in the same area where two climbers fell to their deaths two years ago.

It also comes a week after two men wearing street clothes were rescued from the summit of Mount Ngauruhoe with no alpine equipment to help them get down.