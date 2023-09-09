Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

Former England cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has made his first public appearance nine months on from an accident on the set of Top Gear that left him seriously injured.

The 45-year-old was seen with the England team during their one-day international against the Black Caps overnight.

He led fielding drills with English players and was spotted with visible facial scarring and tape on his nose on the England balcony during the New Zealand innings.

The December 13 crash at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey saw Flintoff airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and broken ribs.

He was driving an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 at reported speeds of 210 km/h at the time of the crash.