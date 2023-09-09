World
1News

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

12:30pm
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff at the NZ v England ODI in Cardiff on Friday.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff at the NZ v England ODI in Cardiff on Friday. (Source: Getty)

Former England cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has made his first public appearance nine months on from an accident on the set of Top Gear that left him seriously injured.

The 45-year-old was seen with the England team during their one-day international against the Black Caps overnight.

He led fielding drills with English players and was spotted with visible facial scarring and tape on his nose on the England balcony during the New Zealand innings.

The December 13 crash at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey saw Flintoff airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and broken ribs.

He was driving an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 at reported speeds of 210 km/h at the time of the crash.

WorldUK and EuropeAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

It's an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.

7:25am

A year on from Queen Elizabeth's death, gun salutes for King Charles

A year on from Queen Elizabeth's death, gun salutes for King Charles

A member of the public photographed Prince Harry leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen's final resting place.

6:51am

Norwegian man's quest for hobby leads to 1500yo gold jewellery

Norwegian man's quest for hobby leads to 1500yo gold jewellery

8:20pm

Ex-soldier terror suspect may have escaped UK prison using food truck

Ex-soldier terror suspect may have escaped UK prison using food truck

5:00pm

Royals mark anniversary of Queen's death with rarely seen portrait

Royals mark anniversary of Queen's death with rarely seen portrait

Fri, Sep 8

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

Fri, Sep 8

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

23 mins ago

More 9/11 victims' remains identified, days before 22nd anniversary

More 9/11 victims' remains identified, days before 22nd anniversary

53 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori promise prison abolition in new justice policy

Te Pāti Māori promise prison abolition in new justice policy

1:05pm

Two men in custody after police pursuit across Hamilton

Two men in custody after police pursuit across Hamilton

12:30pm

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

12:07pm

US man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother

US man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother

12:06pm

Foster concedes ABs have to be 'better, smarter' after loss

0:30

Foster concedes ABs have to be 'better, smarter' after loss

More from Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

11:23am

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7