Entertainment
1News

BBC confirms Top Gear series halted after Freddie Flintoff crash

15 mins ago
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff in 2020.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff in 2020. (Source: Getty)

Filming will remain halted on the latest series of Top Gear, the BBC has confirmed, after concluding its investigation into an accident that left co-presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff seriously injured last year.

The December 13 crash at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey saw Flintoff, a former England cricket captain, airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and broken ribs.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery," a BBC statement today said.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time."

The broadcasting giant said it understood the news would be disappointing for fans.

"But it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

There will also be a health and safety review of the show, the statement said.

Flintoff has presented Top Gear since 2019.

The show — which launched in 2002 and was presented for over a decade by the team of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May — is one of the BBC's most popular programmes.

