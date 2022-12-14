Andrew Flintoff hospitalised after Top Gear accident

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff in 2020. (Source: Getty)

Former England cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident on the set of Top Gear.

A BBC spokesperson told Sky News: "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

The 45-year-old isn't the first Top Gear star to be injured during filming.

In 2017, former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital in Switzerland after a crash filming The Grand Tour.

Fortunately, he escaped with only a fractured knee.