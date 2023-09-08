Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

A yoga class in the UK was interrupted by police after members of the public mistook it for a “ritual mass murder” when they saw people lying on the ground.

The class, being held at an observatory in Lincolnshire on Wednesday (local time), was interrupted by “mass police sirens” when five cars descended on the scene.

Millie Laws, 22, was teaching seven students in the Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory when she saw two dog walkers peering through the window during the relaxation stage of the class.

"They're laying down with blankets over them, their eyes are closed. It's very dark in there. I just had candles and little tea lights lit the whole room, and I was just walking around playing my drum. I had a nice floaty top on with large bell sleeves," she told BBC News.

"I didn't know until after we left that these people phoned in saying that there was a mass murderer; they were wearing a robe, and they were walking over all of the people, and it looked like some kind of ritual, and that the people on the floor were actually dead.

"I guess from the outside view, it could look like that, because they're all really still, very nice and relaxed.

"I'm sure their imagination was running wild with what was going on."

Laws, who had only moved to the area three weeks before being mistaken for a mass murderer, thought it was a joke at first.

She’s now seeing the humour of the whole ordeal, looking at the lighter side of it.

"It's a bit surreal and funny.

"I feel really bad for whoever the person was who [phoned police]. That would, of course, have been terrifying. So I do feel for them.

"But at the same time, you've got to see the lighter side of it," she said.

The cafe has assured its patrons that no mass murders are taking place on their premises, thanking police for their prompt response.

They said on Facebook: "If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured.

"They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor... which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.

"Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can't imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way."

The cafe regularly hosts yoga nights and reassured the community that "we are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs".

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire police said the call was made with “good intentions”.

"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards.

"Officers attended. We're happy to report everyone was safe and well."