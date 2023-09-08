World
1News

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

21 mins ago
When two dog walkers saw people lying on the ground, their imaginations ran wild - and they called the police.

When two dog walkers saw people lying on the ground, their imaginations ran wild - and they called the police. (Source: istock.com)

A yoga class in the UK was interrupted by police after members of the public mistook it for a “ritual mass murder” when they saw people lying on the ground.

The class, being held at an observatory in Lincolnshire on Wednesday (local time), was interrupted by “mass police sirens” when five cars descended on the scene.

Millie Laws, 22, was teaching seven students in the Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory when she saw two dog walkers peering through the window during the relaxation stage of the class.

"They're laying down with blankets over them, their eyes are closed. It's very dark in there. I just had candles and little tea lights lit the whole room, and I was just walking around playing my drum. I had a nice floaty top on with large bell sleeves," she told BBC News.

"I didn't know until after we left that these people phoned in saying that there was a mass murderer; they were wearing a robe, and they were walking over all of the people, and it looked like some kind of ritual, and that the people on the floor were actually dead.

"I guess from the outside view, it could look like that, because they're all really still, very nice and relaxed.

"I'm sure their imagination was running wild with what was going on."

Laws, who had only moved to the area three weeks before being mistaken for a mass murderer, thought it was a joke at first.

She’s now seeing the humour of the whole ordeal, looking at the lighter side of it.

"It's a bit surreal and funny.

"I feel really bad for whoever the person was who [phoned police]. That would, of course, have been terrifying. So I do feel for them.

"But at the same time, you've got to see the lighter side of it," she said.

The cafe has assured its patrons that no mass murders are taking place on their premises, thanking police for their prompt response.

They said on Facebook: "If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured.

"They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor... which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.

"Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can't imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way."

The cafe regularly hosts yoga nights and reassured the community that "we are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs".

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire police said the call was made with “good intentions”.

"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards.

"Officers attended. We're happy to report everyone was safe and well."

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Ryanair boss gets cream pies to face from climate activists

Watch: Ryanair boss gets cream pies to face from climate activists

Michael O'Leary was delivering a petition to protect "overflights" when activists told him to "stop the pollution of the f****** planes”.

10:11am

0:52

Sealed with a kiss: Prince William meets football legend Gazza

Sealed with a kiss: Prince William meets football legend Gazza

Paul Gascoigne, one of England's all-time football greats, was never one for protocol — even during the heyday of his playing career three decades ago.

8:27am

0:40

King Charles reign more evolution than revolution after year on the job

King Charles reign more evolution than revolution after year on the job

6:12am

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

8:25pm

Ferry captain, 3 crew charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

Ferry captain, 3 crew charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

Thu, Sep 7

Russian missile attack kills 17 at Ukrainian market

Russian missile attack kills 17 at Ukrainian market

Thu, Sep 7

0:26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

'Excitable' Jo Aleh ready for Sail GP return with NZ team

'Excitable' Jo Aleh ready for Sail GP return with NZ team

21 mins ago

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

47 mins ago

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

11:34am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Wellington

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Wellington

11:34am

Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

11:10am

Rare meteor shower to put on 'spectacular show' in NZ skies

Rare meteor shower to put on 'spectacular show' in NZ skies

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

7:54am

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7