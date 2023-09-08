Police continue to investigate 'appalling display' of gang violence

Police say the investigation into the death of Charles Pongi, 32, near Auckland's Taurima Reserve is continuing to "develop well", a month after what investigators call an "appalling display of violence".

Pongi died in hospital after being severely injured in a shooting at the reserve in early August. A funeral for the Head Hunters gang member was held on August 19.

One person has been arrested so far during the homicide investigation. A 28-year-old man was arrested for breaching his electronically monitored bail.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police are committed to identifying and holding to account all people involved.

"This was an appalling display of violence by gang members," Baldwin said.

"Detectives are painstakingly working through a significant amount of material that has been gathered in the investigation so far, and we are making good progress."

Police are now asking members of the public to submit any footage of those at the reserve and those who were involved in the violence which occurred.

"There are people in the community that have direct knowledge of the individuals that are involved, and I urge them to do the right thing.

"Contact the police and nominate suspects, albeit anonymously."

An online portal, launched today, can be found here.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers or through 105.