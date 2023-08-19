Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

Police said a number of arrests were made and vehicles seized as gang members descended on Auckland for a funeral today.

The funeral was for Head Hunters gang member Charles Anthony Pongi, who was fatally shot following a brawl between members of the Head Hunters MC and Rebel MC gangs at a Pt England reserve earlier this month.

The 32-year-old later arrived at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he died of his injuries.

A 28-year-old man – who had been present at the violent scene – was arrested last week for breaching his electronically monitored bail.

A long convoy of bikes was filmed snaking down a busy Auckland motorway today for the funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police told 1News at least three arrests were made and a number of vehicles had been seized as police monitored the situation.

Extra officers were stationed at known gang locations in Ellerslie, Onehunga and Papatoetoe this weekend due to the funeral.

"Police will also be highly visible around licensed premises and on our roads," Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said.

"While we understand people need to grieve, this should be done without putting the wider community’s safety at risk.

"It is the family’s wishes that everyone pays their respects peacefully."

There was a large police presence outside a Head Hunters gang pad in Auckland on Friday afternoon. (Source: 1News)

Over the coming weeks, police will also continue to carry out "visible disruption and enforcement activity" following Pongi's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police will also be working with other parties on long-term solutions required around any tensions between gangs."

The investigation continues.