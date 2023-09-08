Flashback Friday: Watch the famous election ads from NZ's history

With the 2023 election looming, we look back at some of New Zealand's political parties' most iconic election advertisements.

Labour's election advertisement from 1969 highlighted the leadership qualities of Norman Kirk, and was likely targeted at younger voters in line with the recent lowering of the voting age — from 21 to 20. But it wasn't enough to oust National's 9-year reign.

National's advertisement from 1975 is one of their most infamous, and their first campaign after the introduction of colour TV. They were trying to turn voters against the Labour Government by suggesting their recently-introduced compulsory superannuation scheme might lead to Soviet-style communism. It did the trick, giving Robert Muldoon a landslide victory.

New Zealand First's 2002 advertisement was clear and direct. Winston Peters presented a speech to the camera finishing with the Bob the Builder inspired slogan "Can we fix it? Yes we can."

The Greens' 2005 campaign focused on improving the future for young Kiwis. They promoted positive change for the environment, pollution and child poverty.

ACT's 2005 cartoon ad was simple but effective. They wanted to give tax cuts, proclaimed zero tolerance for crime, and planned to end hospital waiting lists — issues which still remain relevant in politics today.

