New Zealand
1News

Comancheros' 'anti-social' behaviour leads to bikes being seized

56 mins ago
Comancheros' bike seized by police.

Comancheros' bike seized by police. (Source: Supplied)

Police said "anti-social road user behaviour" has led to bikes being seized from members of the Comancheros gang in Canterbury.

Yesterday police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, undertook search warrants in Christchurch and South Canterbury as part of Operation Cobalt.

"We have no tolerance for this offending and will act without hesitation," Inspector Natasha Rodley said of the gang's "anti-social" behaviour.

Bike seized by police as part of Operation Cobalt.

Bike seized by police as part of Operation Cobalt. (Source: Supplied)

"Police impounded two motorcycles that were sought for sustained loss of traction offences."

Police said inquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

