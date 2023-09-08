Comancheros' 'anti-social' behaviour leads to bikes being seized

Police said "anti-social road user behaviour" has led to bikes being seized from members of the Comancheros gang in Canterbury.

Yesterday police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, undertook search warrants in Christchurch and South Canterbury as part of Operation Cobalt.

"We have no tolerance for this offending and will act without hesitation," Inspector Natasha Rodley said of the gang's "anti-social" behaviour.

Bike seized by police as part of Operation Cobalt. (Source: Supplied)

"Police impounded two motorcycles that were sought for sustained loss of traction offences."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said inquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered.