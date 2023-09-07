Rugby
Relaxed Foster on spying chatter and 'worst All Blacks' comments

8:21am

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has had some fun in the lead-in to his side's first Rugby World Cup Test against France on Saturday, teasing reporters about recent reports of spying and claims his team is the "worst" in New Zealand history.

Foster spoke to media in Paris ahead of this weekend's curtain-raiser after naming his first side of the tournament earlier this morning.

Amid chat of injuries [including brief talk of a "smack" from Brodie Retallick about being kept on the sidelines despite his progress], rivalries and a left-field question on scrummaging, Foster also had some fun talking about some of the lighter topics heading into the Stade de France clash.

One such topic was the recent news of spying at this year's World Cup with a tier one nation reportedly asking World Rugby about sanctions for any team found to be looking in on opposition at trainings.

Foster said the claim was news to him.

"I haven't heard of that - and it wasn't us," he said with a grin.

When asked for his thoughts on potential espionage at the tournament, Foster simply replied: "welcome to the World Cup".

A relaxed Ian Foster and Sam Cane after the pair finished their media duties for the day ahead of the World Cup opener against France.

A relaxed Ian Foster and Sam Cane after the pair finished their media duties for the day ahead of the World Cup opener against France. (Source: Getty)

"It's that simple. There's a lot of pressure on and people react in different ways. It's an exciting time and everyone's looking for an edge.

"I'm not sure where [that story] has come from but we're pretty confident that we've been training alone but who knows?"

While Foster wasn't conscious of the spying situation, he had certainly been made aware of French rugby great Olivier Magne's comments on his side ahead of Saturday.

Writing for his Midi Olympique column this week ahead of Saturday morning's huge match, Magne gave a scathing review of the All Blacks' chances this year and listed France, South Africa and Ireland as the "big three" of the tournament.

“I am especially worried about this New Zealand team. When I see the level that the XV of France is able to display over 80 minutes against Australia, this opening game could be tough for the All Blacks," he wrote.

“Now, isn’t this All Blacks team the weakest in history? I’m wondering. Really. I feel like New Zealand’s Rugby Championship wins were a bit of a sham.”

While discussing the current injuries in his squad, Foster took a slight detour to throw a reply at Magne.

Olivier Magne of France scores the second try during the RBS 6 Nations match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France on February 11, 2006.

Olivier Magne of France scores the second try during the RBS 6 Nations match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France on February 11, 2006. (Source: Getty)

"We're in a good place," he started.

"We've had good prep, we've had a great Rugby Championship, if you look at the performances against South Africa and Australia, suddenly we're World Cup favourites and then we don't do very well in Twickenham in a warm-up game and suddenly we're the worst All Blacks team ever.

"We smile at that and we're quite excited about where we're at."

Foster was asked if Magne's words were extra motivation for the team but he played it down.

"I just got told about it on my way in so I thought I'd use it - it sounded like good press," he grinned.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was given the same question but he too suggested it was water off a duck's back.

"This team has plenty of internal motivation," Cane said.

"We're not too worried about comments like that."

