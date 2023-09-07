All Blacks: Jordie Barrett to miss France opener, Narawa's RWC over

The All Blacks have named their first squad for this year's opening match at the Rugby World Cup against France with coach Ian Foster forced to make some adjustments due to injuries - including a heartbreaking decision on rookie wing Emoni Narawa.

Foster announced his squad this morning with Anton Lienert-Brown named in the midfield alongside Rieko Ioane after Jordie Barrett was officially ruled out of the fixture following news of a "niggle" in his left knee earlier this week.

"He's relatively close," Foster said of Barrett.

"It's more of a jarring-type injury than anything else so it's a precautionary thing in many ways but we'd like to think he'll be back and available next week."

Barrett joined Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell and Tyrel Lomax in the injury ward for the fixture but the news was worse for Chiefs outside back Narawa.

The All Blacks confirmed Narawa has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament after re-injuring his back at the end of a field session this week in Lyon with scans revealing a disc issue.

Narawa, who made his All Blacks debut at the start of the international season against Argentina in Mendoza, will leave the squad after Saturday's match. The All Blacks said a decision on his replacement "will be made in due course".

Rieko Ioane, left, and Emoni Narawa following the All Blacks' victory over Argentina in Mendoza last month. (Source: Photosport)

"It's incredibly sad," Foster said of Narawa after naming his side.

"In the Twickenham week, he ran his fastest time of the year, he was coming back. His preparation has been really good - he's been trending right up.

"It's obviously been a niggling back from the Argentinian Test but he was coming right. It was actually the last thing in a skill block where he jarred it.

"He's worked hard to get here and we were excited about where he's at but the best thing for him now is to go rehab at home - it's not the nicest thing to do as a coach right at the start but he'll do the right thing."

Foster added they'd "weigh up" their replacement options with an additional loose forward a possibility instead of a "like-for-like" change.

The squad itself is straight-forward with Nepo Laulala replacing Lomax, who is recovering from a serious cut he received in the All Blacks' heavy loss to the Springboks at Twickenham almost a fortnight ago, in the front row alongside Ethan de Groot and Codie Taylor.

Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett make up the locking duo with Retallick still out while Dalton Papalii has been promoted from the Boks clash to start in the loose forwards alongside captain Sam Cane at 7 and Ardie Savea at No.8.

In the backs, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga team up once more inside the new-look midfield while the outside trio consists of "Slim Reaper" Mark Telea, in-form Will Jordan and resurgent Beauden Barrett.

“It is a privilege to play in the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2023,” said Foster.

“What makes it extra special is playing the host nation who are a very proud and in-form team.

“World Cups are different. The initial goal is to qualify for the quarterfinals and to do that we must build our game through the pool stage.

"That starts in game one, where we have an opportunity to compete against one of the clear tournament favourites.”

France have also had to replace a midfielder with Yoram Moefana named for their opening match of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France.

Moefana has stepped in for Jonathan Danty, who is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the last warm-up against Australia two Sundays ago.

Moefana started the first three Six Nations games when Danty was injured. He can play in the centres and on the wings but in his 19th Test, he will partner veteran Gaël Fickou.

“There will be four pool games, and the team will change. We're a squad of 33 and you can't just focus on 15 players,” France coach Fabien Galthié said.

”The France team needs to adapt and we have faith in our pair of centers, Yoram and Gaël. They've already played together. It's the best France team at the present moment.”

France made two other changes after the 41-17 warm-up win over Australia. Lock Paul Willemse, who tore his right quadricep, was replaced by Cameron Woki, and Réda Wardi displaced Jean-Baptiste Gros at loosehead prop.

Galthié favoured a more attacking option with five forwards and three backs among the replacements instead of his usual 6-2 split. Center Arthur Vincent and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu offered backup.

“We needed to find a balance between having power and finishers,” Galthié said. "We want to bring some energy at the right time if things play out the right way during the game.”

Lineups:

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku.

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, François Cros, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Réda Wardi.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press