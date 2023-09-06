Rugby World Cup: 20 players to watch

From pacey wings to serial high tacklers to tough loose forwards you may not have heard of, here are the players to keep an eye on in France.

Pool A

New Zealand - Ardie Savea

All Blacks No8 Ardie Savea carries the ball against South Africa during his team's Rugby Championship win in Auckland in July. (Source: Photosport)

One of the best players in world rugby, there isn't much Ardie can't do, yet the All Blacks will need him to bring all his skills to the table if they are going to go far at this tournament. Brilliant at the breakdown, a strong ball-carrier, frequent try scorer and an outstanding leader, Savea is crucial to All Blacks' hopes. Getting support around him will be critical, while another hard-fought battle against the mighty Springbok pack looms in the quarter-finals. Given his mentality and desire to lead from the front, expect Savea to make an impact when the All Blacks need it most.

France - Antoine Dupont

Antoine Dupont, France's captain and linchpin, leads his team off the field after beating the Wallabies recently. (Source: Photosport)

This tournament is primed for the world’s best halfback and French captain to become a national hero. The 2021 World Player of the Year carries the weight of the home nation on his shoulders, a burden that has only become heavier after the injury to his star running mate Romain Ntamack. Dupont has elite skills, is physical, can land pinpoint kicks, throw fancy offloads and make breathtaking linebreaks. His work at the breakdown keeps France on the front foot, while he’s also solid defensively. Add in that wherever he goes, success follows. At 26, he’s a Six Nations champion, European Champions Cup champion and a three-time Top 14 champion. France will go as far as Dupont will take them.

Italy - Ange Capuozzo

Ange Capuozzo. (Source: Photosport)

One of the most exciting players to watch at this World Cup. The young fullback’s scintillating play led Italy to famous victories over Wales and Australia last year, helping him earn the Breakthrough Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards. Capuozzo’s pace and quick feet make him almost unstoppable once he’s in full flight. He had been out for several months recovering from a shoulder injury, but returned in a warm-up game against Romania last month, bagging two tries. Italy have a tough task to overcome either France or the All Blacks for a spot in the quarter-finals, but if Capuozzo can conjure up some magic anything is possible.

Uruguay - Santiago Arata

Santiago Arata. (Source: Photosport)

Another halfback full of flair and skill, in the mould of Dupont. Some may remember his sensational try to lead Uruguay to an upset victory over Fiji in Japan four years ago, when he shook off three players and ran 40 metres to score under the posts. Since that time, he has gone from strength to strength, signing for Castres in the Top 14 and becoming one of the league’s best halfbacks.

Namibia - PJ van Lill

PJ van Lill. (Source: Photosport)

The 39-year-old lock is set to become the second oldest player to play at a Rugby World Cup. His fourth appearance at the sport’s grandest stage, van Lill will be hoping to sign off his career by helping Namibia earn its first World Cup win in seven tournaments. Also a dentist, van Lill used to give his teammates dental examinations, before downing tools in 2014 to pursue a professional rugby career.

Pool B

South Africa - Canan Moodie

Canan Moodie. (Source: Photosport)

The Springboks have plenty of notable stars, particularly among the forward pack, but the rise of the likes of 20-year-old Moodie could prove to be critical for the Boks’ title defence. The tall centre shone against the All Blacks at Twickenham, gathering a loose ball in the middle of the park before stepping past Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga to score a wonderful try, although it was ruled out as he was deemed offside. While he has only seven caps under his belt, this could be the tournament he makes a name for himself on the global stage.

Ireland - Jonny Sexton

Jonny Sexton. (Source: Photosport)

The seemingly ageless first-five continues to excel even at 38 years of age, and will lead his country at his fourth World Cup. His experience, ability and leadership are irreplaceable for Ireland, who come into the tournament as the world’s No.1 ranked team and under pressure to finally break their quarter-final hoodoo. Earlier this year he led his side to a Six Nations Grand Slam, and looks likely to break Ronan O’Gara’s point scoring record for Ireland at the World Cup.

Scotland - Finn Russell

Finn Russell. (Source: Photosport)

Scotland’s talisman once described as the ‘next Dan Carter’ by one pundit has been a key figure in an impressive Scotland side that beat England, Wales and Italy in the Six Nations this year. After suffering a form slump following a busy season that included the Lions tour, Russell is back to his very best as Scotland’s primary playmaker and orchestrator. Standing in Scotland’s way are the Springboks and Ireland, but given their record against top sides in recent times, who could rule them out.

Romania - Christian-Marian Chirica

Christian-Marian Chirica. (Source: Rugby Romania)

The 26-year-old No. 8 is the new captain of the Oaks, having surprisingly replaced the experienced Mihai Macovei ahead of the World Cup. Chirica plays in the third division of French rugby at Hyeres Carqueiranne at a home stadium that seats just 3000 people. Fair to say the World Cup will provide a different kind of atmosphere.

Tonga - George Moala

George Moala, pictured playing for the All Blacks against Wales in 2016, has been ruled out of the World Cup for Tonga. (Source: Getty)

The former All Black is one of a host of stars set to line up for an exciting Tonga side. However, he won’t be lining up for the first three games due to suspension for a tip-tackle against Canada last month. Tonga are likely to miss someone of his quality. A powerful, quick ball runner, the block-busting midfielder can be hard to stop and creates an imposing centre combination alongside Malakai Fekitoa. He will be back for Tonga's final group game against Romania and any further games if they manage to qualify for the knockouts.

Pool C

Australia – Mark Nawaqanitawase

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Source: Photosport)

There are suggestions in Australia that Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase is the best outside back in the world. Will Jordan or even Mark Telea might have something to say about that but, regardless, Nawaqanitawase is quick. Very quick. He’s also elusive and proved to be a real threat against France in Australia’s warm-up defeat. There’s something a little bit special about seeing an outside back presented with enough space to go through the gears. Nawaqanitawase, only 22, is no different.

Wales – George North

George North (Source: Photosport)

At the other end of the scale is Wales’ wing George North, a 31-year-old who is attending his fourth World Cup. It’s a long time since North put former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau on his back and kept running while representing the British and Irish Lions in Australia in 2013, but North still possesses power and pace. Wales appear increasingly confident of doing well in France but Fiji could prove a difficult opponent as the Welsh seek to finish in the top two with the Wallabies. Wales will need North's power in those two big matches.

Fiji – Semi Radradra

Semi Radradra (Source: Photosport)

The former league wing is a real handful due to his power and pace but also a sidestep that can nearly elevate him into a different dimension. In other words, he’s tough to tackle. And as a one-on-one defender, there are few better than the 31-year-old with the nickname “Semi Trailer”. A standout in a team full of big and mobile ball carriers.

Georgia –Tornike Kakhoidze

Tornike Kakhoidze (Source: Getty)

One of the biggest surprise inclusions in the Georgia squad was centre Kakhoidze, a 20-year-old who competed for Georgia in the Under-20 Rugby World Cup in South Africa this year. Georgia's hopes for this tournament are likely to be pragmatic - a victory over Portugal. Ranked 11th (one spot below Wales), they will be targeting a win over the 16th-placed Portugal. The experience will be hugely beneficial for the promising midfielder.

Portugal – Rodrigo Marta

Rodrigo Marta (Source: Getty)

Wing or centre Marta is Portugal’s top try scorer with 25 tries in 29 appearances. Hopefully he gets a few chances with the ball in France for a nation more known for its footballers. Portugal, who qualified by drawing with USA in their final playoff match, are coached by former France wing Patrice Lagisquet, who says they won’t be “pushovers”. At the 2007 World Cup the All Blacks beat Portugal 108-13.

Pool D

England – Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell (Source: Photosport)

England’s captain and key playmaker will have the eyes of the world on him when he makes his first tackle at the World Cup. He’ll miss several pool matches for his last high-profile high-shot – against a Wales player – for which he received a yellow card, escaped a ban, and then received one on appeal by World Rugby. A talented player with a flawed technique, Farrell will not be able to escape scrutiny in France. He is also hugely important as a leader for England.

Argentina – Pablo Matera

Pablo Matera (Source: Photosport)

Crusaders’ fan's favourite Argentine, the loose forward is aiming to be as big a hit in France as he was when he played under Scott Robertson. A tough defender and surprisingly creative attacker, Matera, 30, is one of the best players in the world to watch for the way he puts his heart and soul into everything he does on the pitch. This will be his third World Cup.

Japan – Kotaro Matsushima

Kotaro Matsushima (Source: Photosport)

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has described Matsushima as a “Ferrari”. The little fullback scored five tries as Japan shocked Ireland and Scotland to reach the knockout stages of the last World Cup and is set to reach a new gear in France after spending two seasons with Clermont. Matsushima, who was born in Pretoria, South Africa, to a Zimbabwean father and a Japanese mother, is set to appear at his third World Cup.

Samoa – Lima Sopoaga

Lima Sopoaga (Source: Getty)

The former All Blacks first-five has been a big part of Samoa’s development over the last couple of years, including their last result against Ireland – a close defeat in Bayonne recently. The former Highlander played 16 times for the All Blacks – perhaps his best Test was his debut match against the Springboks in South Africa in 2015 when he scored 12 points in a 27-20 victory.

Chile – Martin Sigren

Martin Sigren (Source: Getty)

The Condores captain plays for Doncaster Knights in the RFU Championship. The flanker is the first Chilean to play professional rugby in England. Sigren became captain three years ago and is seen as a key figure in Chile’s qualification for France.