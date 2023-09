Police have arrested a 27-year-old local man after a series of fires at businesses in Huntly over the weekend.

All fires were set at the rear of the buildings.

In an earlier Facebook post, the Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade described the offender as a "dropkick".

"Four businesses were allegedly set alight causing damage to their properties over the course of Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September," police said this morning.

"The man is due to appear in the Huntly District Court today."