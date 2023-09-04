Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

Waikato police are seeking information after fires at five businesses in central Huntly over the weekend.

Four businesses sustained fire damage on Saturday night, and a further property was damaged on Sunday afternoon.

All fires were set at the rear of the buildings.

In a Facebook post, the Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade described the offender as a 'dropkick' and urged the community to contact police if they knew anything.

They also asked that shop owners remove "anything that can be set on fire" from behind their properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police would like to hear from anyone in the vicinity of Venna Fry Lane between 8pm-10pm on Saturday and between 2pm-5pm on Sunday.

Any information can be provided to the Huntly police station or by calling 105.