Napier knitters shocked after pub said they didn't fit the 'vibe'

A Napier knitting group said they had to cancel their booking at a pub because the venue said their planned activity didn’t fit the “vibe”.

The Knit Nook shop, which has been running for a year, recently started getting knitters from the community together, going out and supporting local businesses.

But they ran into trouble when trying to book a table at the Good George Napier Taphouse.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the Knit Nook’s Katie Andrews said she was able to book a table, but only if the group didn’t knit.

“We just wanted to get together to have a drink and do a bit of knitting.

“And we were called, with them letting us know we could come in to eat and drink, but if we were planning on doing any knitting, they could not take our booking.

“Which was the most bizarre thing I’ve ever been told.”

Andrews told Breakfast the pub didn’t think knitting would fit the “vibe” they were going for.

She said it was the first time anything like this had happened.

“I’ve never been told anywhere that I was not allowed to knit. It just seems such a strange thing to me.”

While the group was still able to eat and drink at the pub, Andrews felt like it would make everyone feel uncomfortable.

“I tried to understand, and in the end, I cancelled the booking because I didn’t feel comfortable. We were not really welcome to sit there and enjoy our evening.”

In a post to Facebook, Good George Napier Taphouse apologised to the group.

The pub said “knitting is cool” and a “great talent to have”.

They said there were a few large groups at the pub that night and “didn’t really think it was the right space for knitting”.

“If there was dinner to be had by the group, then we could’ve booked a space for them in an area, but from what we were told, it was just a drink and knitting, and we only had bar stools available.

“We’ve just opened with new staff and just finding our feet, so we’re sorry to all those that were offended by this. We have tried to reach out to Knit Nook, so waiting for their reply," the business said.

Responding to the post, Andrews said the Knit Nook would happily go back to the Taphouse.