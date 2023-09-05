New Zealand
1News

Napier knitters shocked after pub said they didn't fit the 'vibe'

8:51am

A Napier knitting group said they had to cancel their booking at a pub because the venue said their planned activity didn’t fit the “vibe”.

The Knit Nook shop, which has been running for a year, recently started getting knitters from the community together, going out and supporting local businesses.

But they ran into trouble when trying to book a table at the Good George Napier Taphouse.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the Knit Nook’s Katie Andrews said she was able to book a table, but only if the group didn’t knit.

“We just wanted to get together to have a drink and do a bit of knitting.

“And we were called, with them letting us know we could come in to eat and drink, but if we were planning on doing any knitting, they could not take our booking.

“Which was the most bizarre thing I’ve ever been told.”

Andrews told Breakfast the pub didn’t think knitting would fit the “vibe” they were going for.

She said it was the first time anything like this had happened.

“I’ve never been told anywhere that I was not allowed to knit. It just seems such a strange thing to me.”

While the group was still able to eat and drink at the pub, Andrews felt like it would make everyone feel uncomfortable.

“I tried to understand, and in the end, I cancelled the booking because I didn’t feel comfortable. We were not really welcome to sit there and enjoy our evening.”

In a post to Facebook, Good George Napier Taphouse apologised to the group.

The pub said “knitting is cool” and a “great talent to have”.

They said there were a few large groups at the pub that night and “didn’t really think it was the right space for knitting”.

“If there was dinner to be had by the group, then we could’ve booked a space for them in an area, but from what we were told, it was just a drink and knitting, and we only had bar stools available.

“We’ve just opened with new staff and just finding our feet, so we’re sorry to all those that were offended by this. We have tried to reach out to Knit Nook, so waiting for their reply," the business said.

Responding to the post, Andrews said the Knit Nook would happily go back to the Taphouse.

New ZealandHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fresh plea for information one year on from Ariki Rigby homicide

Fresh plea for information one year on from Ariki Rigby homicide

Police believe people in the community know what happened to Ariki and urge them to come forward.

Sat, Sep 2

Man with osteoarthritis in every joint forced to leave rest home

Man with osteoarthritis in every joint forced to leave rest home

It comes as the Aged Care Association paints a dire picture of provider closures despite 13,000 more beds needed by 2030.

Fri, Sep 1

2:27

Flashback Friday: Watch Suzie, Napier’s swimming pig

Flashback Friday: Watch Suzie, Napier’s swimming pig

Fri, Sep 1

1:04

Displaced Black Power family given home in Mongrel Mob territory

Displaced Black Power family given home in Mongrel Mob territory

Wed, Aug 30

Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

Sun, Aug 27

Cyclone Gabrielle: Leaked emails show failure to evacuate as rivers rose

Cyclone Gabrielle: Leaked emails show failure to evacuate as rivers rose

Sat, Aug 26

2:59

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

30 mins ago

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

35 mins ago

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

52 mins ago

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

10:16am

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

10:09am

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

More from Entertainment

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

12 mins ago

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:42pm