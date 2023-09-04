Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

Two snakes were locked in combat for almost an hour at a Queensland home as breeding season heats up.

The 2.5m coastal carpet pythons were spotted by homeowners at a property in Ipswich on Sunday night.

They called Bryce Lockett from Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast to remove the snakes.

"We just had a python fall through this little down light and it turns out there was a second one," Lockett said in a video posted to Facebook.

"These two here are two combating males.

"As you can see they've got bite marks so these guys are quite equally matched.

"The objective of the game here is the biggest one will push the weaker one down and give up the breeding rights for the female that will be very close in the area.

"They don't generally bite each other in combat unless they are quite equally matched in length."

As the weather starts to warm, snakes start to look for mates.

Lockett told 9News that the call out was just one of three jobs related to breeding season yesterday.

It comes as two snakes were spotted fighting on a Queensland beach early last month.

Snake catcher Daniel Busstra told 9News at the time that the sight was unusual.

"Mating season has hit early because of this warm weather. They don't look at the date, they go off temperatures."