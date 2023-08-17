World
1News

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

37 mins ago

Two pythons have been filmed wrestling on an Australian beach as a beachgoer casually walked behind them.

The two reptiles were filmed fighting on Mudjimba Beach in Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Snake catcher Daniel Busstra told 9News that the sight was unusual became it comes weeks prior to the traditional start of snake season in September.

"Mating season has hit early because of this warm weather. They don't look at the date, they go off temperatures," said Busstra.

The two male coastal carpet pythons were fighting over a female in the area.

"The stronger of the two will win the battle by proving it's the strongest with pushing the other snake's head down and get the chance to mate with the female. The weaker one will run off to look for another female.

"These battles can go on for over an hour sometimes," he said.

Busstra said he has had an influx of snake removal callouts, despite Australia being in the midst of winter. ﻿

"Some days I'm getting blown away with call after call," he said.

"Then days like today are very quiet because it is still kind of cold when the sun's not out."

WorldAustraliaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hillsong founder cleared of child abuse cover-up

Hillsong founder cleared of child abuse cover-up

The 69-year-old was a child when his father Frank Houston began abusing Brett Sengstock.

2:50pm

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Dutch ship Oosterschelde was cheered as it left on a two-year mission to work with future scientists who will study species discovered by the naturalist.

9:30pm

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

9:15pm

Aussie surfers speak for first time on 'crazy 37 hours' at sea

Aussie surfers speak for first time on 'crazy 37 hours' at sea

7:46pm

Vic mushroom deaths: Claim Erin Patterson 'very good' fungi forager

Vic mushroom deaths: Claim Erin Patterson 'very good' fungi forager

Wed, Aug 16

1:41

Aussie tourists won't end trip after 'terrifying' ordeal at sea

Aussie tourists won't end trip after 'terrifying' ordeal at sea

Tue, Aug 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

10 mins ago

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

4:27

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

22 mins ago

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

27 mins ago

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

6:28

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

37 mins ago

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

0:23

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years