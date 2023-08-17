Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

Two pythons have been filmed wrestling on an Australian beach as a beachgoer casually walked behind them.

The two reptiles were filmed fighting on Mudjimba Beach in Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Snake catcher Daniel Busstra told 9News that the sight was unusual became it comes weeks prior to the traditional start of snake season in September.

"Mating season has hit early because of this warm weather. They don't look at the date, they go off temperatures," said Busstra.

The two male coastal carpet pythons were fighting over a female in the area.

"The stronger of the two will win the battle by proving it's the strongest with pushing the other snake's head down and get the chance to mate with the female. The weaker one will run off to look for another female.

"These battles can go on for over an hour sometimes," he said.

Busstra said he has had an influx of snake removal callouts, despite Australia being in the midst of winter. ﻿

"Some days I'm getting blown away with call after call," he said.

"Then days like today are very quiet because it is still kind of cold when the sun's not out."