All occupants have been accounted for after a house fire in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to calls of a fire in Silverstream at 4:30pm.

Upon arrival shortly after, crews found the property was well ablaze.

Five appliances, one support vehicle and one command unit were at the scene working to extinguish the blaze, which has now been contained.

Upper Hutt fire. (Source: 1News)

Wellington Electric shut power off to the property.