Names of two people killed in Waikato crash released

Police have released the names of two people killed in a Waikato crash, where two cars collided.

The State Highway 26 crash happened near Te Aroha on the afternoon of Saturday August 26.

The two people killed were Jonathon Andrew Mathews, 31, from Paeroa and Peter James Charles Swallow, 30, from Matamata.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time," police said.

"An investigation into the crash remains ongoing."

At the time, police said two other people were hospitalised with serious injuries.

St John sent three ambulances, two rapid response units and a helicopter to the scene.