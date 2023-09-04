New Zealand
1News

Names of two people killed in Waikato crash released

2:41pm
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

Police have released the names of two people killed in a Waikato crash, where two cars collided.

The State Highway 26 crash happened near Te Aroha on the afternoon of Saturday August 26.

The two people killed were Jonathon Andrew Mathews, 31, from Paeroa and Peter James Charles Swallow, 30, from Matamata.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time," police said.

"An investigation into the crash remains ongoing."

At the time, police said two other people were hospitalised with serious injuries.

St John sent three ambulances, two rapid response units and a helicopter to the scene.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

The machine fractured two fingers on Matthew Nevill's left hand and resulted in three fingers on his right hand having to be partially amputated.

3:08pm

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

The Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade described the offender as a "dropkick" and urged the community to contact police if they knew anything.

2:24pm

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

7:38am

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Gisborne

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Gisborne

6:50pm

80yo living in shed overwhelmed with support after house fire

80yo living in shed overwhelmed with support after house fire

Sun, Sep 3

Farmer loses up to $80k after technician's artificial insemination blunder

Farmer loses up to $80k after technician's artificial insemination blunder

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

0:58

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

40 mins ago

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

49 mins ago

Gore council chief executive Stephen Parry resigns

2:29

Gore council chief executive Stephen Parry resigns

59 mins ago

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

3:18pm

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

3:08pm

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Sun, Sep 3