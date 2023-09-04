New Zealand
1News

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

11:54am
Police quickly arrested three offenders, locating the fourth with the assistance of a security guard.

Police quickly arrested three offenders, locating the fourth with the assistance of a security guard. (Source: 1News)

Four people will appear in court today after an aggravated robbery in Auckland's CBD early yesterday morning.

Three victims were approached by a large group of males on High Street at around 5:15am on Sunday, said Detective Sergeant Scott Armstrong.

“One of the offending group has allegedly punched one of the victims in the head, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

“The other males in the group have then set upon the other victims stealing a number of personal items,” he said.

The offenders then fled on foot towards Albert Park, with police arresting all four — locating one with the assistance of a security guard.

One victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Armstrong described the behaviour displayed by the group as "violent and cowardly".

"It is pleasing for police that we have made these arrests and I hope this will bring some reassurance to the victims and our wider community."

Support is being provided to victims and their families.

Four men aged between 18-19 will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

One person has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

The suspension would be for a period "in the range of 10 days", affecting three casinos.

9:08am

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

But there is a silver lining - with warmer weather expected later in the week.

7:38am

Auckland building project first to be built by all-women team

Auckland building project first to be built by all-women team

7:00pm

2:02

Subtropical air means wet start to week for Northland, Auckland

Subtropical air means wet start to week for Northland, Auckland

5:00pm

NZ man set for deportation from Australia fears for his life

NZ man set for deportation from Australia fears for his life

4:30pm

Full video: Luxon talks to media after National's campaign launch

Full video: Luxon talks to media after National's campaign launch

3:04pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

10 mins ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

26 mins ago

Hot and dry spring forecast for Gisborne welcomed

Hot and dry spring forecast for Gisborne welcomed

42 mins ago

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

54 mins ago

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:28pm

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

6:58

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

10 mins ago

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

54 mins ago

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

4:00pm