Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

Four people will appear in court today after an aggravated robbery in Auckland's CBD early yesterday morning.

Three victims were approached by a large group of males on High Street at around 5:15am on Sunday, said Detective Sergeant Scott Armstrong.

“One of the offending group has allegedly punched one of the victims in the head, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

“The other males in the group have then set upon the other victims stealing a number of personal items,” he said.

The offenders then fled on foot towards Albert Park, with police arresting all four — locating one with the assistance of a security guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

One victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Armstrong described the behaviour displayed by the group as "violent and cowardly".

"It is pleasing for police that we have made these arrests and I hope this will bring some reassurance to the victims and our wider community."

Support is being provided to victims and their families.

Four men aged between 18-19 will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

One person has been referred to Youth Aid Services.