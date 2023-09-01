Yanfei Bao: Murder accused's name revealed

New Zealand
By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
9:59am
Tingjun Cao appears in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, charged with the murder of real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Tingjun Cao appears in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, charged with the murder of real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: Chris Skelton/The Press)

The man accused of murdering Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao can now be named.

Tingjun Cao, 52, made his first appearance in the High Court via Audio Video Link this morning.

He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance last month.

Bao's family were again in court for the short appearance.

It's now six weeks since the Christchurch mum went missing. Despite extensive searches her body has yet to be found.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded Cao in custody until his next appearance on November 10.

A trial date has been set down for October next year.

The case so far

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: 1News)

Bao, 44, disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19.

Cao was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on July 23 and charged with kidnapping over the disappearance.

A homicide investigation was launched on July 26, and Cao was charged with murder on August 15. He pleaded not guilty.

It comes after weeks of effort since Bao was reported missing on July 20.

The police search has been largely focused on Lake Ellesmere, the Halswell River and farmland in Greenpark, south of Lincoln.

A number of addresses, including a for-sale property on Trevor St in Hornby, have been searched.

Last week, a pond at a rural property between Hudsons and Davidsons roads, 30 minutes south of Christchurch, was investigated.

And police have previously appealed for information about a number of items in connection with the case.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top. (Source: NZ Police)

A tracksuit, a top and a spade appear to be items of police interest.

"Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said last month. "The spade is brand new.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade. (Source: NZ Police)

"Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact police."

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance.

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance. (Source: NZ Police)

Anyone with information is urged to call 105.

