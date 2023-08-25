Yanfei Bao: Police search pond at rural property

Police are investigating at a rural property near Christchurch as part of their search for missing real estate agent and mother Yanfei Bao.

Search teams were on a property between Hudsons and Davidsons roads, 30 minutes south of Christchurch, today.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police staff are searching a pond.

The 44-year-old went missing while working on July 19.

A week later her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

A man, who was arrested at Christchurch Airport, has denied charges of kidnapping and murder.