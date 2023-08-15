New Zealand
Yanfei Bao: Murder charge laid over Christchurch woman's disappearance

34 mins ago
Missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A man accused of kidnapping Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao has now been charged with murder.

Bao, 44, disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on July 23 and charged with kidnapping over the disappearance.

A homicide investigation was launched on July 26.

Today, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves confirmed to 1News the man has now been charged with murder as well.

He is due to appear in court again today.

"Police investigating Ms Bao's disappearance would now like to appeal for information from the public in relation to the tracksuit, the top, and the spade, pictured," Reeves added.

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance.

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance.

"Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July. The spade is brand new.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade.

"Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact police."

Anyone with information is urged to call 105.

It comes after weeks of effort since Bao was reported missing on July 20.

The search has been largely focused on Lake Ellesmere, the Halswell River and farmland in Greenpark, south of Lincoln.

A number of addresses, including a for-sale property on Trevor St in Hornby, have been searched.

Reeves announced the search had been "temporarily paused" yesterday afternoon, so "further areas of interest can be prepared for search activity", but the operation is set to resume today.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top.

"Police's Specialist Search Group will today be back in farmland in Greenpark, south of Christchurch, conducting further searches as part of the investigation," Reeves said.

"We remain committed to locating Ms Bao and returning her to her family."

