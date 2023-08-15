Man accused of murdering Yanfei Bao pleads not guilty

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The 52-year-old man, who has continued name suppression, appeared in a Christchurch court this afternoon alongside a translator to face the new charge of murder.

Through his lawyer the accused entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Bao's family sat in the public gallery during the hearing. The accused was remanded in custody until September 1 at 9.15am.

It comes as police continue their search today – a city-wide operation spanning most of Christchurch which began shortly after Yanfei Bao disappeared, almost a month ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have also released pictures of clothing and a spade of interest to the investigation.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top. (Source: NZ Police)

They believe the items have been dumped in the city sometime between 19th- 22nd July and are asking for public help to find them.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade. (Source: NZ Police)