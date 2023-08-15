New Zealand
1News

Man accused of murdering Yanfei Bao pleads not guilty

By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
3:15pm
Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: 1News)

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The 52-year-old man, who has continued name suppression, appeared in a Christchurch court this afternoon alongside a translator to face the new charge of murder.

Through his lawyer the accused entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Bao's family sat in the public gallery during the hearing. The accused was remanded in custody until September 1 at 9.15am.

It comes as police continue their search today – a city-wide operation spanning most of Christchurch which began shortly after Yanfei Bao disappeared, almost a month ago.

Police have also released pictures of clothing and a spade of interest to the investigation.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top. (Source: NZ Police)

They believe the items have been dumped in the city sometime between 19th- 22nd July and are asking for public help to find them.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance.

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance. (Source: NZ Police)

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

The men — who were also teenagers at the time of the offending — were both granted permanent name suppression.

46 mins ago

Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

A 17-year-old woman and 20-year-old man will face court today.

1:16pm

Armed teenagers rob North Shore restaurant during crime spree

Armed teenagers rob North Shore restaurant during crime spree

11:25am

Jury continues deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury continues deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

10:46am

Timaru man's innocent signal booster purchase affects city's network

Timaru man's innocent signal booster purchase affects city's network

5:00am

7:10

Watch: Moment man meets kind strangers who changed his life

Watch: Moment man meets kind strangers who changed his life

5:00am

4:05

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

26 mins ago

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

35 mins ago

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

2:33

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

46 mins ago

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

54 mins ago

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

54 mins ago

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13