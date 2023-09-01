New Zealand
1News

Police 'really struggling' with youth crime in Christchurch

9:17am

Christchurch police officers are "really struggling" with the level of youth crime in the Garden City and feel "hamstrung" in their efforts to deal with the problem, the Police Association president says.

Chris Cahill told Breakfast: "It's a really significant issue. I just got a briefing from front line cops in Christchurch yesterday, and I've been around police a long time but the stories I'm hearing are really shocking me.

"These are offenders as young as 12 and 13, and they're just showing absolutely no care for the public.

"They're driving around, deliberately trying to knock people off their bikes at high speed in vehicles, they're throwing objects out of stolen vehicles at them, they're ramming police deliberately.

"Police are really struggling to deal with this recidivist group of most serious offenders."

Cahill said officers are talking to the young peoples' parents, with limited success.

"They're also pulling their hair out, they're not engaging at any level," he explained. "There's real concern about some member of the public — and certainly the youths themselves — getting killed because of their actions at the moment."

He said front line officers feel "hamstrung" and need more support.

"I think it's time in Christchurch now for an air support unit, a helicopter, so that they can actually do some policing in a safe manner that works incredibly well in Auckland. It worked well when they did the trial in Canterbury.

"Nearly 100% of offenders were captured and it lowers the risk to the public and the police. That's only one side of dealing with the problem, but at the moment, that's what's got to be dealt with when the public are being put at risk.

"Unfortunately, I think someone's going to be killed," Cahill added. "It's only a matter of time."

Youth development worker Aaron Hendry said inequality and poverty are driving the offending.

"These are children we're talking about," he said. "We need to look at what is actually happening with those whānau, what's going on for them in their environment, and how do we respond to that adequately and start responding to those individual needs?

"This is all about keeping the public safe.

"If we want to prevent crime, if we want to make sure that those children are not getting into a car and driving into a building, we've got to ask why they're doing that in the first place."

He called for more community organisation resourcing to address the issue.

"You're not gonna fix this overnight," Hendry added. "We need to start investing for our future."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

The man was found dead in Tanera Park in the suburb of Brooklyn about 3.45pm.

48 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Murder accused's name revealed

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Murder accused's name revealed

Bao, 44, disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19. Police believe she's dead.

9:59am

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

9:30am

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

9:00am

Man spent Covid-19 wage subsidy on gambling, adult entertainment

Man spent Covid-19 wage subsidy on gambling, adult entertainment

1:00pm

Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

12:00pm

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

6:13

How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

48 mins ago

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

53 mins ago

Erin Routliffe pulls off comeback to advance at US Open

Erin Routliffe pulls off comeback to advance at US Open

9:59am

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Murder accused's name revealed

Yanfei Bao: Murder accused's name revealed

9:41am

Two new faces in White Ferns as squad named for South Africa tour

Two new faces in White Ferns as squad named for South Africa tour

9:30am

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

More from Entertainment

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

She posted a carousel of images from a party including images of her adopted twins Estere and Stella, both 11, as well as her 17-year-old daughter Mercy.

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30