New Zealand
1News

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

26 mins ago

Police officers are regularly patrolling Whangaparāoa College's grounds after several cases of bullying and violence in recent years.

The patrols take place up to three times a day at the Auckland school.

Principal Steve McCracken told Breakfast it's part of a "complete wrap-around approach".

"Let me get this really clear, there is no place for violence in the community — let alone in schools," he said.

"This is very much a proactive approach which we're taking in conjunction with the police.

"We were approached by police earlier this term to say, 'Hey look, can we come and just be a bit of a presence in your school'.

"We still go through our own discipline processes and things when things don't go right, but it's very much almost like a Youth Aid-type approach, where police get the opportunity to interact in a positive manner [with students]."

He compared it to an ambulance at the top of a cliff, rather than the bottom.

"I think schools are a snapshot of what's happening in society," McCracken added.

Pressed on an incident which saw 31 students stood down and 10 suspended, he said it was a fight that was filmed and posted online.

The school viewed it as a "circuit breaker", McCracken said.

"Some of those learners unfortunately are no longer with us," he said. "And I think that nearly every school in the country could say that they've had instances of this happening in their school, particularly over the last few years.

"I don't think it's necessarily a culture, this is a proactive approach in which we're having to support our young people to be better members of society as we go out into the community.

"We're just like any other school in terms of the issues that young people are facing right now."

New ZealandEducationCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland CBD gas leak now contained

Auckland CBD gas leak now contained

Emergency services flocked to the scene of the leak earlier this evening, which was in a manhole at the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street.

8:57pm

2:46

Police made mistakes in investigation of 3-year-old's death

Police made mistakes in investigation of 3-year-old's death

Lachlan Jones, 3, was found dead in a Gore District Council sewage pond in 2019, with police ruling that he drowned. His father disputed that.

8:20pm

Auckland Council backs $2b flood buyout deal with Govt

Auckland Council backs $2b flood buyout deal with Govt

7:29pm

3:36

Victim of fatal Palmerston North stabbing named

Victim of fatal Palmerston North stabbing named

6:55pm

Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

5:40pm

0:51

Man arrested over teen pharmacy assistant held at knifepoint

Man arrested over teen pharmacy assistant held at knifepoint

5:19pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

26 mins ago

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

5:58

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

47 mins ago

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

54 mins ago

Basketball World Cup: Tall Blacks prepare for tough US opener

3:16

Basketball World Cup: Tall Blacks prepare for tough US opener

6:38am

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

5:47am

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

0:58

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Hart suffered multiple muscle tears after challenging a former NFL player to a race.

5:00am

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

McGlashan, an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer, has been making music for more than 40 years.

3:36pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Wed, Aug 23

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Wed, Aug 23

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23