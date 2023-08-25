Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

A 16-year-old has been charged with arson after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Te Atatū South home, starting a fire and causing significant damage to the house and its occupants.

Police were called to Cron Avenue at around 2.30am on August 6 after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the master bedroom, engulfing the room in flames.

Detective Sergeant Murray Free said a couple were asleep in bed when it happened.

“One person received burns to their face, and both occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns to their bodies.

“The house was extensively damaged by fire and the couple were forced to move out of their home,” Detective Sergeant Free said.

He said a search warrant was executed this week with an arrest being made.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims, and a completely unprovoked attack, which will have a financial impact on these victims.

“I want to reassure the community that we are committed to making sure people are held accountable for their actions.”

A 16-year-old will appear in Waitākere Youth Court on 29 August charged with arson.